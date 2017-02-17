Warning: This may make you feel old.

OK, now that we've sufficiently prepared you...Crossroads came out 15 years ago (!!!) as of this week. Yes, though hard to believe, Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning rang in the milestone anniversary of their popular flick on Feb. 15.

In fact, E! News caught up with Saldana in Los Angeles on Thursday as she was being honored on the cover of L.A. Confidential's winter issue in promotion of her latest film, Live By Night. She took a moment to reflect on Crossroads and dish some of her favorite memories from making it.