Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Show PDA in Matching Camo

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 18, 2016 2:51 PM

You know what they say...the couple that camos together...

Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were totally twinning in a photo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram and Twitter Sunday.

She and the Cleveland Cavaliers center cuddle up while wearing matching camo jackets inside what appears to be a shopping mall.

"Him ♥," Khloe wrote.

The two began dating earlier this year. They sparked romance rumors in August and traveled together to Mexico in September. Later that month, they fueled the rumors further when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Drake concert in Los Angeles.

In October, Khloe flew to Ohio to visit Tristan and watch him play at his NBA games. Weeks later, a source told E! News that they two were "exclusive."

"There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together," the source added. "She's even gotten close with a few of his friends and they all hang out sometimes. Khloe hasn't had this much fun with someone in a while."

Khloe told Jimmy Kimmel in November that she flies to Cleveland "very often" and enjoys "being a little more under the radar" and traveling around without paparazzi following her.

 

Tristan is the third NBA player Khloe has been linked to romantically. She and former Lakers star Lamar Odom finalized their divorce Saturday, seven years after they got married and following a more than three-year breakup. Khloe also dated Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden for about six months, until this past February.

