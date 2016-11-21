Shawn Mendes Reveals if He'd Ever Date a Fan at the 2016 American Music Awards

Watch : Would Shawn Mendes Ever Date a Fan?

Music lovers, you're in luck! Shawn Mendes is absolutely open to dating a fan.

The "Treat You Better" crooner set our hearts aflutter on the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet when he confessed to E! News' Jason Kennedy he's looking to flip the script on finding love in Hollywood.

"Totally. I think there's no rules, is there?" Mendes responded. And when asked about the would-be hysteria that could ensue if he did get romantic with a fan, the 18-year-old said, "Maybe only like for the first day or two. Get it out of your system, and then we're cool."

Shawn, who's nominated in the New Artist of the Year category and will perform live onstage, also shared how he prioritizes staying humble in the spotlight.