Shawn Mendes Reveals if He'd Ever Date a Fan at the 2016 American Music Awards

Music lovers, you're in luck! Shawn Mendes is absolutely open to dating a fan.
The "Treat You Better" crooner set our hearts aflutter on the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet when he confessed to E! News' Jason Kennedy he's looking to flip the script on finding love in Hollywood.
"Totally. I think there's no rules, is there?" Mendes responded. And when asked about the would-be hysteria that could ensue if he did get romantic with a fan, the 18-year-old said, "Maybe only like for the first day or two. Get it out of your system, and then we're cool."
Shawn, who's nominated in the New Artist of the Year category and will perform live onstage, also shared how he prioritizes staying humble in the spotlight.
"Don't try to be someone you're not. Therefore, when the cameras are around, you're just being yourself anyway because that's who you are and that's who've told everyone you are. When I'm on camera or when I'm off camera, I'm still the same person," Shawn shared.
Easier said than done, especially when you consider John Mayer a bestie on Snapchat. Of the musically-inclined duo's friendship, Shawn told us, "I love him. He's an incredible guy and I'm so stoked he just released a song. But yeah, we Snapchat everything."
Bet Shawn and John rock an adorable puppy dog filter? No doubt about it!
