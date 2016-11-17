Last Chance to Vote!

Justin Bieber to Perform at 2016 American Music Awards, But There's a Catch

The 22-year-old pop star is also nominated for five awards

By Corinne Heller Nov 17, 2016 1:10 AMTags
MusicJustin BieberAmerican Music Awards
Justin BieberKevin Winter/Getty Images

Good news, Beliebers: Justin Bieber will return to the American Music Awards stage this weekend. However, he won't appear in person.

The 22-year-old pop star's performance in Zurich, Switzerland, a stop on his Purpose tour, will air during the live broadcast of the 2016 American Music Awards, organizers announced Wednesday. This will mark his sixth AMAs performance.

Bieber, who last performed live on the annual show last year, joins performers Lady GagaFifth Harmony, Green DayThe WeekndJames BayJohn LegendBruno MarsShawn MendesTwenty One PilotsThe Chainsmokers and HalseyMaroon 5 and Kendrick LamarAriana Grande and Nicki Minaj, as well as Sting, who will receive the American Music Award of Merit.

Bieber is nominated for five American Music Awards, including Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock, Favorite Album Pop/Rock for his album Purpose, and Artist of the Year. He won eight AMAs in the past.

 Drake received the largest number of nominations this year—13, while his on-again, off-again flame Rihanna came in second with seven. Adele, who like Bieber, is currently on tour, also received five nods.

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah are co-hosting the 2016 American Music Awards. The ceremony airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch E!'s live 2016 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 20th

