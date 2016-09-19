"I think we solved it."

Nearly 20 years after the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, a case that has gripped a nation, CBS' docuseries The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey will have a team of experts, including James R. Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent and forensic linguistic profiler, say who they believed killed the six-year-old in 1996.

"In the last 15 minutes of our special on Monday evening, 100 percent absolutely the viewers will know who this team of experts suspects as having killed JonBenét, no questions about it," Fitzgerald, who worked on the original murder case in 1996-97, told E! News.

The team assembled by CBS includes former New York City prosecutor, retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente; world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee; former chief investigator for the District Attorney in Boulder, Colo., James Kolar; and leading forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz.