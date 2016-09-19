EXCLUSIVE!

The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey Investigators Believe They Solve the Murder, But No One Will Be Arrested: Here's Why

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 19, 2016 12:51 PM

"I think we solved it."

Nearly 20 years after the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, a case that has gripped a nation, CBS' docuseries The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey will have a team of experts, including James R. Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent and forensic linguistic profiler, say who they believed killed the six-year-old in 1996. 

"In the last 15 minutes of our special on Monday evening, 100 percent absolutely the viewers will know who this team of experts suspects as having killed JonBenét, no questions about it," Fitzgerald, who worked on the original murder case in 1996-97, told E! News. 

The team assembled by CBS includes former New York City prosecutor, retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente; world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee; former chief investigator for the District Attorney in Boulder, Colo., James Kolar; and leading forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz.

The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey

CBS

The Case Of, which premiered on Sunday night, offered new insight into the case and dropped three major bombshells, set out to solve the case, and Fitzgerald is confident he and the team did just that. "I think we solved it," he said, "and we all figuratively shook each other's hand and said we accomplished something here."

However, that doesn't mean someone will be handcuffed and put on trial for the murder. 

"I'm a linguist and words mean things, so it's how we define solve," he said. "It's going to be up to a prosecutor's office and maybe a police department to actually put handcuffs on someone. Whether that happens, working as private citizens now, we can only go so far."

The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey concludes tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS.

