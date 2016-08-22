Weeks after it was revealed that Adnan Syed, the subject of the first season of Serial, was granted a new trial, two former classmates have formally reached out to the Attorney General's Office.

The Baltimore Sun reports that while their identities have not been revealed at this time, the former students of Woodlawn High School claim in a new court filing that Asia McClain, a new alibi witness, told them that she would "make up a lie" in order to prove that Adnan was innocent.

The two who have come forward gave sworn statements earlier this summer explaining that they were involved in a heated exchange with Asia in 1999 during class.