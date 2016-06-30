Serial's Adnan Syed Granted New Trial

by Lily Harrison | Thu., Jun. 30, 2016 1:41 PM

Adnan Syed has been granted a new trial.

The subject of Serial's first season had his day in court today, and after careful deliberation, a Baltimore judge has granted a new trial for the 36-year-old.

Justin Brown, Adnan's attorney, took to Twitter to announce, "We won a new trial for Adnan Syed!!! #FreeAdnan."

Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, added, "In judge's opinion, he says he is granting a new trial based on ineffective assistance of counsel for failing to cross on cell phone evidence."

Adnan's father, Yusuf Syed, spoke to the newspaper, saying, "I had a feeling in my heart it was going to happen. We are just very happy."

Rabia Chaudry, a family friend and longtime advocate for Adnan, expressed her gratitude on social media as well as soon as she learned of the judge's ruling today.

"I am shaking with joy…Thank you Judge Welch. Thank you God. Thank you everyone, every single one of you…We won on the cell fax cover sheet issue."

Syed was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, back in 1999 while the two were both students at Woodlawn High School. He has maintained his innocence throughout his first two trials. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

In February of this year, a post-conviction motion hearing was held over whether he had received effective counsel during his second trial in addition to the fact that a possible alibi witness was never called to testify.

No court hearings have been set at this time.

