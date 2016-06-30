Serial's Adnan Syed Granted New Trial

Adnan Syed has been granted a new trial.

The subject of Serial's first season had his day in court today, and after careful deliberation, a Baltimore judge has granted a new trial for the 36-year-old.

Justin Brown, Adnan's attorney, took to Twitter to announce, "We won a new trial for Adnan Syed!!! #FreeAdnan."

Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, added, "In judge's opinion, he says he is granting a new trial based on ineffective assistance of counsel for failing to cross on cell phone evidence."

Adnan's father, Yusuf Syed, spoke to the newspaper, saying, "I had a feeling in my heart it was going to happen. We are just very happy."