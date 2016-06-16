In fact, she thinks the bag is still in the family's possession. "I'm pretty sure it's, like, still in—probably in my dad's storage."

Kim also touched on the show overall. While she enjoyed watching it, she wasn't a big fan of the scenes in which she and her siblings were portrayed. "I don't think those parts were accurate," she explained. "I think our ages were off and our looks were off. [Also the show] said [O.J.] tried to kill himself in my bedroom, and it was Khloe [Kardashian]'s bedroom, not my bedroom."

Khloe had similar comments when asked about the show during an interview in February.

"Not all the facts are accurate," she said. "Like when O.J. was contemplating suicide, it was in my room and not Kim's room. They're kind of sensationalizing the Kardashian name in it, but I think to bring the younger audience in. I'm not upset about it, but there was some scenes of the kids chanting 'Kardashian' when my dad was reading the potential suicide note. I even called Kim, because I was 10. I'm like, 'Did that happen? I don't remember any of this happening? She goes, 'Absolutely not did that happen!'"

Stay tuned for an all new Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!