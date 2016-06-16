Sam S. Mircovich/WireImage.com, Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Thu., Jun. 16, 2016
One of the main moments of the plot in American Crime: The People v. O.J. Simpson was when Robert Kardashian went through O.J. Simpson's Louis Vuitton garment bag he left at the lawyer's home after the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.
Though Robert never actually did that in real life, Kim Kardashian is admitting to GQ magazine that her teenage self couldn't help but snoop around a bit.
"The news was like, 'Where is this Louis Vuitton bag?' And I'm like, 'Oh, it's upstairs,'" Kim recalls of the trial before revealing she ''totally'' ended up going through it herself.
So what exactly did she find? "Just toiletries and clothes and golf clothes. Just random stuff," she said.
In fact, she thinks the bag is still in the family's possession. "I'm pretty sure it's, like, still in—probably in my dad's storage."
Kim also touched on the show overall. While she enjoyed watching it, she wasn't a big fan of the scenes in which she and her siblings were portrayed. "I don't think those parts were accurate," she explained. "I think our ages were off and our looks were off. [Also the show] said [O.J.] tried to kill himself in my bedroom, and it was Khloe [Kardashian]'s bedroom, not my bedroom."
Khloe had similar comments when asked about the show during an interview in February.
"Not all the facts are accurate," she said. "Like when O.J. was contemplating suicide, it was in my room and not Kim's room. They're kind of sensationalizing the Kardashian name in it, but I think to bring the younger audience in. I'm not upset about it, but there was some scenes of the kids chanting 'Kardashian' when my dad was reading the potential suicide note. I even called Kim, because I was 10. I'm like, 'Did that happen? I don't remember any of this happening? She goes, 'Absolutely not did that happen!'"
