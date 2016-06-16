Kim Kardashian Admits to Going Through O.J. Simpson's Infamous Louis Vuitton Bag: What Did She Find?

  • By
    &

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Jun. 16, 2016 1:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
O.J. Simpson, Kim Kardashian

Sam S. Mircovich/WireImage.com, Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

One of the main moments of the plot in American Crime: The People v. O.J. Simpson was when Robert Kardashian went through O.J. Simpson's Louis Vuitton garment bag he left at the lawyer's home after the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Though Robert never actually did that in real life, Kim Kardashian is admitting to GQ magazine that her teenage self couldn't help but snoop around a bit.

"The news was like, 'Where is this Louis Vuitton bag?' And I'm like, 'Oh, it's upstairs,'" Kim recalls of the trial before revealing she ''totally'' ended up going through it herself.

So what exactly did she find? "Just toiletries and clothes and golf clothes. Just random stuff," she said.

Read

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson Fact v. Fiction

ACS Fact v Fiction Episode 7

FX

In fact, she thinks the bag is still in the family's possession. "I'm pretty sure it's, like, still in—probably in my dad's storage."

Kim also touched on the show overall. While she enjoyed watching it, she wasn't a big fan of the scenes in which she and her siblings were portrayed. "I don't think those parts were accurate," she explained. "I think our ages were off and our looks were off. [Also the show] said [O.J.] tried to kill himself in my bedroom, and it was Khloe [Kardashian]'s bedroom, not my bedroom."

Khloe had similar comments when asked about the show during an interview in February.

"Not all the facts are accurate," she said. "Like when O.J. was contemplating suicide, it was in my room and not Kim's room. They're kind of sensationalizing the Kardashian name in it, but I think to bring the younger audience in. I'm not upset about it, but there was some scenes of the kids chanting 'Kardashian' when my dad was reading the potential suicide note. I even called Kim, because I was 10. I'm like, 'Did that happen? I don't remember any of this happening? She goes, 'Absolutely not did that happen!'"

Stay tuned for an all new Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Photos

The People v. O.J. Simpson: Where Are the Real-Life Players Now?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , O.J. Simpson , Khloe Kardashian , American Crime , Top Stories , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.