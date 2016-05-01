Kim, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian were also depicted, as children, in American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson. They are seen cheering for their dad when he reads what was at the time believed to be O.J.'s suicide note on live TV, which a source told E! News "never happened" in real life.

"I even called Kim, because I was 10," Khloe said on The Late Late Show in February. 'I'm like, 'Did that happen? I don't remember any of this happening? She goes, 'Absolutely not did that happen!"

In another scene, the kids are also shown dining with Robert, who talks to them about fame. Schwimmer called it "a fictionalized moment."

Khloe said on The Late Late Show she really appreciates the way her dad was portrayed on the series and that while she has seen some of it, Kim had watched every episode until that point.

"She raves about it and loves it," Khloe said. "But, um, not all the facts are accurate."