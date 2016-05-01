Kim Kardashian / Snapchat
by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 1, 2016 2:10 PM
Kim Kardashian debuted a curious new piece of religious jewelry Saturday.
The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat Saturday several videos showing her wearing a black lace choker bearing a cross charm, along with a black, sleeveless mini dress.
"My mom's necklace," Kim wrote. "Gift from Nicole Brown Simpson #1988."
The reality star posted several clips showing her wearing the piece, including one of her dancing around in a makeup room and another of her appearing with a customized Kardashians filter.
Kris was friends for years with Nicole, during and after the woman's marriage to O.J. Simpson. In 1995, he was acquitted of charges of murder over the slayings of his ex-wife and friend Ron Goldman in the most famous celebrity trial in history. O.J. is serving a 33-year prison sentence in Nevada for a 2008 armed robbery conviction. He will be eligible for parole in 2017.
The murders and the lengthy, controversial trial were recently thrown into the headlines again due to the airing of the FX series American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, which starred Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Selma Blair starred as Kris and David Schwimmer played late ex-husband and Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, who had helped put together O.J.'s "Dream Team" of lawyers.
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to The People v. O.J. Simpson: They're Kind of Sensationalizing the Kardashian Name In It
Kim, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian were also depicted, as children, in American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson. They are seen cheering for their dad when he reads what was at the time believed to be O.J.'s suicide note on live TV, which a source told E! News "never happened" in real life.
"I even called Kim, because I was 10," Khloe said on The Late Late Show in February. 'I'm like, 'Did that happen? I don't remember any of this happening? She goes, 'Absolutely not did that happen!"
In another scene, the kids are also shown dining with Robert, who talks to them about fame. Schwimmer called it "a fictionalized moment."
Khloe said on The Late Late Show she really appreciates the way her dad was portrayed on the series and that while she has seen some of it, Kim had watched every episode until that point.
"She raves about it and loves it," Khloe said. "But, um, not all the facts are accurate."
