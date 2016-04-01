Knife Found on O.J. Simpson's Former Property Not the Murder Weapon

One O.J. Simpson mystery has been solved.

Last month, Los Angeles police said a knife was recovered on the Brentwood property once owned by the football star and was being tested to see if it has a connection to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was accused of killing them and was deemed innocent of the crimes the following year in what remains the most publicized and famous celebrity trial.

Their killers and the murder weapon was never found. After forensic testing, authorities determined that the knife found on the property has no connection to the killings, police told The Los Angeles Times and law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News Friday.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News the investigation is ongoing. The case of the double homicide of Nicole and Goldman also remains open, as no conviction was ever made.