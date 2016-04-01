Knife Found on O.J. Simpson's Former Property Not the Murder Weapon

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 1, 2016 3:00 PM
Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images
One O.J. Simpson mystery has been solved.
Last month, Los Angeles police said a knife was recovered on the Brentwood property once owned by the football star and was being tested to see if it has a connection to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was accused of killing them and was deemed innocent of the crimes the following year in what remains the most publicized and famous celebrity trial.
Their killers and the murder weapon was never found. After forensic testing, authorities determined that the knife found on the property has no connection to the killings, police told The Los Angeles Times and law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News Friday.
An LAPD spokesperson told E! News the investigation is ongoing. The case of the double homicide of Nicole and Goldman also remains open, as no conviction was ever made.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
There was no apparent blood on the knife, which has a small blade and is similar to those used by contractors, gardeners, landscapers and other laborers, the sources had told NBC News.
"That is not the knife," an LAPD source famliar with the investigation told The Los Angeles Times. "There is no evidence related to the crime."
Sam S. Mircovich/WireImage.com
Police were made aware of the knife and launched their inquiry into the matter in February, the month of the premiere of the FX series American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, which follows O.J.'s criminal trial. The show has thrust the murder case back into the spotlight and introduced it to a new generation.
Police said they had obtained the knife from a now-retired LAPD officer. He said he received it more than a decade ago from a construction worker, who said he found it on the perimeter of O.J's property, which has since been demolished.
Many knives have been turned in to the LAPD over the years as the possible murder weapon and were later ruled out after further inquiries.
O.J. is currently serving a 33-year prison sentence in Nevada for a 2008 armed robbery conviction.
Since he was acquitted of the murders of Nicole and Goldman, even if new evidence is found that does link him to the killings, he cannot be retried due to constitutional protections against double jeopardy.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?