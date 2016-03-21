Sarah Paulson's getting rave reviews for her work as Marcia Clark on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (as she should be, it's some great acting), but one of her biggest fans may be surprising to some: It's none other than the real Marcia Clark.

"I feel it's an incredible honor that Marcia's watching at all and that she's said such lovely things to me and about me publicly makes me feel very proud" Paulson told E! News at PaleyFest's American Horror Story: Hotel panel. "I can't tell you how much love I have for that woman and how much admiration and just true respect for her. I feel very, very honored to have played her, I'm happy to know she's in the world and exists and she is who she is and that's really extraordinary."