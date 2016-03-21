by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 21, 2016 12:15 PM
Sarah Paulson's getting rave reviews for her work as Marcia Clark on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (as she should be, it's some great acting), but one of her biggest fans may be surprising to some: It's none other than the real Marcia Clark.
"I feel it's an incredible honor that Marcia's watching at all and that she's said such lovely things to me and about me publicly makes me feel very proud" Paulson told E! News at PaleyFest's American Horror Story: Hotel panel. "I can't tell you how much love I have for that woman and how much admiration and just true respect for her. I feel very, very honored to have played her, I'm happy to know she's in the world and exists and she is who she is and that's really extraordinary."
FX
Clark's been candid about her fears regarding The People v. O.J. Simpson and her fear of reliving the "nightmare" of O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial and the media circus that went along with it. And she's praised Paulson on numerous occasions, including during an interview on The View.
"She's phenomenal," Clark said in February, noting she's been a fan of Paulson's for years. "What a beautiful, nuanced performance…if nothing else, watch for her performance."
Paulson has yet to officially confirm her involvement in American Horror Story season six, but she did open up about her multiple roles in AHS: Hotel. Click play on the video up top for more.
The People v. O.J. Simpson airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on FX.
