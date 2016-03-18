"I just hope that they find some peace because I can't imagine what they're going through," he told us. "You know, when I signed on to this project, it was because Ryan Murphy was doing it and I want to work with real filmmakers and that first and foremost was my reasoning for accepting this role. Prior to this offering, I had an offer to do a film based on O.J.'s innocence and I passed. So, here I am. So, I don't pretend to try to understand what any of this means to either the Goldmans or the Browns, but I'm an actor. I was asked to do a role. Hopefully I brought some truth to it and that will help in the process of understanding the circus that was this time in America."

The actor told Harvey how he first reacted to the verdict when it was originally read in 1995, admitting he "cheered" and had also faced discrimination by the Los Angeles Police Department. Click play on the video above for more.

