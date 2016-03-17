"I thought, ‘Oh my god, it's such an honor.' She's such a phenomenal, brilliant talent," Clark said and conceded the show is pretty on point with what actually happened, as she's said before.

DeGeneres then surprised the attorney with tweets from fans decrying the way Clark was treated back in the 1990s during the trial. "Wow, I didn't know that," Clark said after hearing the tweets of support.

As for the whole relationship with Christopher Darden, well, she's still playing a bit coy. "It didn't seem that way to me," Clark said when DeGeneres said it seemed Darden had fallen in love with her. "We were really partners, we were trench mates.

He wasn't my second chair. A lot of times when you prosecute you have a Senior prosecutor and a junior prosecutor. It wasn't like that. We were co-counsel and he was my partner and it was really. I can't tell you how important it was to have him there," she said.

But what about making out? Click play on the video above to find out and hear about her last interaction with O.J. Simpson in Las Vegas after the 1995 murder trial.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays, check your local listings for times. The People v. O.J. Simpson airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on FX.