The Downfall of O.J. Simpson: How His Murder Trial Changed Everything

Watch : O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Battle With Cancer

Technically O.J. Simpson's life story took a turn for the irreparably tragic in the fleeting moments it took Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman to die of the fatal knife wounds they suffered on the night of June 12, 1994.

But it was O.J.'s behavior over the next five days, regardless of how the legal proceedings dubbed the "Trial of the Century" ultimately turned out, that forever cemented his legacy as a fallen hero. Though it also wasn't long before the world knew that he was never the hero his adoring fans thought he was.

And while it's been almost 30 years since the murders, and more than 28 since O.J. was found not guilty of both, the case has never rested. It's unclear whether O.J.'s death from cancer at the age of 76 on April 10 will put a stop to the revisiting—but obviously the fascination will be prolonged for the time being as his story is retold from all angles.

As it re-unfolded on the Emmy-winning 2016 series American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, and then in the Oscar-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America, those who were close to the NFL star turned broadcaster, beloved pitchman and B-movie actor known as "Juice" were apparently divided into three camps: Those who worshiped him, those who knew about his shortcomings as a human being, and those who did the former regardless of the latter.