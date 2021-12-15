O.J. Simpson Is a "Completely Free Man" After Early Release From Parole

Watch : Courtney B. Vance Recalls Hearing O.J. Simpson Verdict

O.J. Simpson is a free man.

The former football star, who was notoriously acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in criminal court, was granted early release from parole stemming from a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Citing Nevada State Police, NBC News reported that Nevada's Division of Parole and Probation submitted a discharge request, and parole commissioners agreed to discharging Simpson during a Nov. 30 hearing.

"Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now," his Nevada lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, told the Associated Press.

The 74-year-old father of four's parole was most recently not scheduled to end until Feb. 9, 2022, according to NBC News. E! News has reached out to Simpson's attorney for comment and has not yet heard back.

In July 2017, Simpson was granted parole after serving nearly nine years in prison, the minimum of his 33-year sentence. He was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada just after midnight on Oct. 1, 2017.