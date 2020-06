Regina King nabbed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie Thursday morning, and—as expected—the whole thing had her head spinning!

In fact, literally minutes after finding out about the exciting news, her publicist asked her to call into Good Morning America, and she seemed to forget she was on live television. The actress accidentally let a cuss word slip while explaining how she found out about the nom.

"I told my publicist just don't tell me the date that these happen," King told GMA. "I want to put it out of my head. I don't want stress myself out the night before. So when he calls, I'm like, 'Oh, s--t! What happened in L.A.?'"