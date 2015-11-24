Independent Spirit Awards: Carol, Tangerine and More Vie for Top Prizes

Looks like Carol is the movie to beat this year. The Cate Blanchett-fronted movie picked up the most Spirit Awards nominations, a total of six, for the 31st Film Independent Spirit Awards. Carol, Spotlight, Beasts of No Nation, the animated Anomalisa and Tangerine all received best feature nominations.

Blanchett, her Carol co-star Rooney Mara, Bel Powley of The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Room star Brie Larson and Tangerine's Kitana Kiki Rodriguez were all nominated for Best Female Lead.

Familiar names like former Girls star Christopher Abbot, Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Idris Elba also picked up nominations. See the full list below.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be handing out on Feb. 27 in Santa Monica and broadcast live on IFC.