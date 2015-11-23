Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto Had a Clueless Reunion at the 2015 American Music Awards

We are like, totally buggin'!
The 2015 American Music Awards wasn't just the site of a lengthy and intense onstage make out session between Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor. It was also where ‘90s fans got the treat of a lifetime in the form of a Clueless reunion!
Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto took the stage to introduce Gwen Stefani's emotional performance of her new single "Used to Love You." Silverstone, in a gorgeous glittering gold gown, looked like she hasn't aged a day since putting on that iconic yellow plaid outfit and hopping into her white Jeep.
"It's been 20 years since Jeremy and I worked on the movie Clueless. And we are proud to be a part of Amy Heckerling's film," the actress said as the crowd roared for the former costars.
"You know one of the many, many great things in the movie was this young, up and coming band named No Doubt and their song "Just a Girl,'" said Sisto. "It featured the amazing voice of [Gwen Stefani]."
It's hard to think about a time when No Doubt was considered "up and coming," but that was 1995, y'all!
The last time the Clueless cast got together was in 2014, when Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan reunited to celebrate the film at the Los Angeles Film Festival. But Silverstone and Sisto haven't worked together since she guest starred as his love interest on the sitcom Suburgatory back in 2011.
Too bad we didn't find out if Elton ever got his Cranberries CD from the quad before anyone snagged it.
