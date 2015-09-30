Serial Is (Finally) Coming to TV—But There's a Twist!

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Sep. 30, 2015 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serial

Courtesy: Serial

Serial is making the leap to TV—but not in the way you might expect.

Last Man on Earth executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with Fox 21 Television Studios, have optioned the rights to the wildly popular podcast, E! News has confirmed. The duo plan to develop a cable series based on the experience of creating the podcast. However, there are no plans to follow the Adnan Syed case that had us all so captivated last fall. 

Serial co-producers Sarah Koenig (who also hosts) and Jennie Snyder will executive producer alongside Lord and Miller.

NEWS: What case is Serial eyeing for season two?!

"Chris and Phil take an unexpected approach to telling stories and that is so appealing to us at Serial.  They experiment.  They don't mimic formulas," Snyder says. "Developing a show with them is exciting because we feel like we speak the same language, only they're smarter than us."

Adds Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke: "From the very first week of Serial's release last fall, everyone at Fox 21TVS was obsessed with the podcast. One year later, thanks to the incredible passion of Chris and Phil, who flew to New York and shared their vision with Sarah, Julie, Alissa [Shipp] and Ira [Glass] for what the series could be, we're moving forward on this exciting project. What you have here is a ‘once every ten years creative storytelling phenom' with a ‘once in ten years take' with a ‘once in twenty-five years creative team.' We are confident we'll attract a spectacular writer and look forward to pitching it to outlets very soon."

The team plans to begin pitching the project to cable networks once a writer is in place.

But, until then, it's time to start dreamcasting this thing! Who do you think could best bring Koenig and her soothing radio voice to life? And are you just a teensy bit bummed the series won't touch on Adnan's case? Let us know in the comments below!

PHOTOS: 50+ TV castings we're totally excited about!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serial , Watch With Kristin , TV , Top Stories , Adnan Syed , True Crime
Latest News

Michael Angarano Cries Watching "This Is Us" Just Like You

"Bachelor" Promo Makes Show All About Colton Underwood's Virginity

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

"Dirty John's" Real-Life Victim Speaks Out

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Stars' Memorable True Crime Roles on TV

Law and Order: SVU

Law & Order Franchise's Best Ripped-From-the-Headlines Episodes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.