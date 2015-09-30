"Chris and Phil take an unexpected approach to telling stories and that is so appealing to us at Serial. They experiment. They don't mimic formulas," Snyder says. "Developing a show with them is exciting because we feel like we speak the same language, only they're smarter than us."

Adds Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke: "From the very first week of Serial's release last fall, everyone at Fox 21TVS was obsessed with the podcast. One year later, thanks to the incredible passion of Chris and Phil, who flew to New York and shared their vision with Sarah, Julie, Alissa [Shipp] and Ira [Glass] for what the series could be, we're moving forward on this exciting project. What you have here is a ‘once every ten years creative storytelling phenom' with a ‘once in ten years take' with a ‘once in twenty-five years creative team.' We are confident we'll attract a spectacular writer and look forward to pitching it to outlets very soon."

The team plans to begin pitching the project to cable networks once a writer is in place.

But, until then, it's time to start dreamcasting this thing! Who do you think could best bring Koenig and her soothing radio voice to life? And are you just a teensy bit bummed the series won't touch on Adnan's case? Let us know in the comments below!