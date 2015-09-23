Bergdahl was a United States Army sergeant who was held as a prisoner of war by the Taliban in Afghanistan for five years, only to be freed last year in a prisoner exchange with inmates at Guantánamo Bay. Heavy stuff, right? The whole situation was made even more complicated (and, as we mentioned, mysterious) by the fact that he walked off his base (and into danger) on his own volition, and was charged with desertion and endangering the soldiers who searched for him. There are certainly a lot of moving pieces and conflicting stories here, which is right up Serial's alley.

There are also a few Serial naysayers out there. Several of the Army sources told Maxim that they're worried the podcast won't be able to do the story justice, and there's also some concern about the team's reporting getting in the way of the active case against Bergdahl. But we all know Sarah Koenig is a fan of complications.

Another thing we now know that is that Serial is not a fan of inquiring reporters. The team at New York Magazine tried to get some clarification on the Maxim reporting and let's just say their questions weren't exactly welcomed with open arms.

"We'd very much appreciate if fellow journalists would give us some room and not feel the need to attempt to dig into and try to figure out what you think we might be doing," a Serial spokesperson told the mag. "Especially since we're actively reporting stories, and having a bunch of wild speculation out there makes our job reporting harder. Doesn't feel very menschy."

Well okay, then. Duly noted. Looks like we'll just have to wait until the next leak to get more juicy tidbits.