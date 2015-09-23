Serial Is Eyeing the Bowe Bergdahl Case for Season 2, but They're Not Very Happy the News Is Out

  • By
    &

by Seija Rankin | Wed., Sep. 23, 2015 9:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Koenig, Bowe Bergdahl

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards; U.S. Army via Getty Images

There is some big news for Serial fans this morning!

After months (and what felt like years) of speculation over the podcast's next case, Maxim is reporting that host Sarah Koenig and her team will be tackling the mystery of Bowe Bergdahl. The magazine has several secret sources (soldiers who served with the ex-POW) who say they've been interviewed by Serial staffers in preparation for an upcoming season. 

It's not yet known whether this case will be used for season two or season three, but Koenig and her producer were spotted at Bergdahl's hearing last week, which in our minds means this is a done deal. Those of us familiar with the ex-POW's mysterious case are pretty intrigued to see what Serial comes up with—but if you're struggling to remember just what the deal is, here's a little refresher.

CLICK: 10 big mysteries we want Serial to solve

Bergdahl was a United States Army sergeant who was held as a prisoner of war by the Taliban in Afghanistan for five years, only to be freed last year in a prisoner exchange with inmates at Guantánamo Bay. Heavy stuff, right? The whole situation was made even more complicated (and, as we mentioned, mysterious) by the fact that he walked off his base (and into danger) on his own volition, and was charged with desertion and endangering the soldiers who searched for him. There are certainly a lot of moving pieces and conflicting stories here, which is right up Serial's alley.

There are also a few Serial naysayers out there. Several of the Army sources told Maxim that they're worried the podcast won't be able to do the story justice, and there's also some concern about the team's reporting getting in the way of the active case against Bergdahl. But we all know Sarah Koenig is a fan of complications. 

Another thing we now know that is that Serial is not a fan of inquiring reporters. The team at New York Magazine tried to get some clarification on the Maxim reporting and let's just say their questions weren't exactly welcomed with open arms. 

"We'd very much appreciate if fellow journalists would give us some room and not feel the need to attempt to dig into and try to figure out what you think we might be doing," a Serial spokesperson told the mag. "Especially since we're actively reporting stories, and having a bunch of wild speculation out there makes our job reporting harder. Doesn't feel very menschy."

Well okay, then. Duly noted. Looks like we'll just have to wait until the next leak to get more juicy tidbits.

PHOTOS: The celebrity guilty gallery

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serial , Top Stories , E! Loves , Adnan Syed , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.