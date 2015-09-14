Are Sanaa Lathan and French Montana dating?

The Perfect Guy star was asked that very question multiple times Monday on Big Boy's Morning Show on Real 92.3. Although the 42-year-old actress initially played coy when it came to her personal topics, the charismatic DJ got her to open up a little bit about her love life!

"Let's just put it this way: I am dating," she said.

So what kind of guy could theoretically capture Sanaa's heart? "I need somebody who is a communicator," she said. "I love to talk, I love to share ideas, I love to philosophize about life and art. I just love having long talks, I love somebody with a sense of humor..."