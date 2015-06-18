Lathan and Epps both spoke to Essence about their iconic film in light of its milestone just a few months ago, and the two celebs were both stunned by the impact the film ended up having on its fans.

"It's so cool and amazing that it has become this beloved film that people love," Sanaa explained. "Just last night I went out to dinner and these two girls came up to me and said they grew up on the movie and they are looking for their 'Q.'

"Who knew, when I was shooting it, I had no idea. To me I was just coming in everyday and doing the work. It's one of those things that happen once in a while. Not very often does a film speak to different generations across cultural and gender lines."

Epps added, "I think it's sort of that fairytale love story for women. Monica and Quincy had a real friendship and that's the basis of every great relationship which is really hard to do. It's that fairytale where you grow up with someone, you know him or her as a person, [end up] taking their virginity, then she [moves on] and lives her life, he lives his. Then they go off to college. I think that part of it is timeless."