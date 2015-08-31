Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Turn the 2015 Video Music Awards Into a Date Night—See Their Awards Show Looks!

Sure, it might be MTV's Video Music Awards, but it was also date night for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The Video Vanguard Award winner and his pregnant wife arrived at the awards show together, with Kim glowing in a brown gown and Kanye wearing his standard laid-back uniform of casual T-shirt, sweatshirt and pants with the legs pulled up. The monochrome look was finished with his Yeezy Boosts, of course.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's tight gown put her growing baby bump—and cleavage—on display. Her gown also featured a lace-up design and a slit that surprisingly didn't reveal too much. Kim kept her makeup simple, opting for an au naturel look and slicked-back hair.

Kim and Yeezus weren't the only ones having a special date night, though! Mom Kris Jenner arrived with boyfriend Corey Gamble, so it's a Kardashian night out. Tyga soon followed, but he and Kris had a bit of an accident on the carpet. The momager threw her bag at Tyga, nearly hitting his you-know-what, but the two had a good laugh about the whole thing! Had the bag really hit him, we don't think he'd be laughing.