Sister Date Night! Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Stun on the 2015 MTV VMAs Red Carpet—See Their Ultra-Sexy Outfits

Sexy sister act alert!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hit the carpet à deux at the 2015 MTV VMAs, and these are two looks we couldn't peel our eyes from—for good reason. Kourtney continued her highly on point breakover style streak in a sleek, hot pink halter jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline, which she paired with gold pumps and a matching box clutch.

Kylie, meanwhile, furthered her blunt bang obsession, sporting dramatic, eye-skimming fringe to offset her textured Balmain mini and strappy sandals. This black 'do is a touch more low-key than the blue wig she was spotted out in last night, but nevertheless a statement for the red carpet.

Mama Kris Jenner (with boyfriend Corey Gamble) and Kim Kardashian (with hubby Kanye West) also hit the red carpet, as well as Kylie's beau Tyga, but it's obvious that Kourt and Ky are having a sister-love moment. Kourtney even Instagrammed a joking warning to Khloé Kardashian about Kylie, well, taking her bestie place.

Regardless, the Kardashian family is on fire tonight. Even better? There's reason to celebrate: Kanye will be taking home the night's coveted Video Vanguard Award.