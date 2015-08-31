BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Nick Jonas Debuts Music Video and Performs New Single "Levels" at VMAs—Check it Out!

Singer brought down the house at the VMA pre-show

By McKenna Aiello Aug 31, 2015 1:20 AM
Fans just got a major Nick Jonas bonus during tonight's MTV Video Music Awards.

Not only did the hunky crooner perform his brand new single "Levels" during the VMAs pre-show, he also dropped the highly anticipated music video for the upbeat pop hit.

The former Jonas Brothers member told MTV News he thinks the industrial-inspired video is "going to be one of my strongest videos" adding that "it continues to set me up as a solo artist. It gives me a better idea of the looks I'm trying to go for."

Rocking a distressed graphic tee and matching denim for the video shoot, the 22-year-old explained his vision for the first single from his upcoming album. 

"The concept for the video—basically, we are in this big space, lot of really interesting art decoration, some tires, some barrels, some beautiful women," Jonas said. 

Similar to earlier singles "Jealous" and "Chains," Jonas believes "the song kind of cuts a new path for me, musically, it touches some of the soul elements, but also has that funk side."

And Nick doesn't just get down to his own sexy tunes. At the recent Time Warner Cable and Lifebeat's MTV Video Music Awards concert in Los Angeles, Jonas rocked out backstage to Demi Lovato's cover of Frozen classic "Let it Go" after wowing the crowd with his own performance. 

What did you think of Nick's VMA performance and music video for "Levels"? Sound off in the comments below! 

