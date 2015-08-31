Nick Jonas Debuts Music Video and Performs New Single "Levels" at VMAs—Check it Out!

Youtube

Rocking a distressed graphic tee and matching denim for the video shoot, the 22-year-old explained his vision for the first single from his upcoming album.

"The concept for the video—basically, we are in this big space, lot of really interesting art decoration, some tires, some barrels, some beautiful women," Jonas said.

Similar to earlier singles "Jealous" and "Chains," Jonas believes "the song kind of cuts a new path for me, musically, it touches some of the soul elements, but also has that funk side."

And Nick doesn't just get down to his own sexy tunes. At the recent Time Warner Cable and Lifebeat's MTV Video Music Awards concert in Los Angeles, Jonas rocked out backstage to Demi Lovato's cover of Frozen classic "Let it Go" after wowing the crowd with his own performance.

