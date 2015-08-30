2015 MTV Video Music Awards: 5 Things You Have to Know About Tonight's Unpredictable Show

It's finally time for the most unpredictable awards show of the year.

We know, you've heard that before when it comes to star-studded shows. But at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, we really aren't quite sure what to expect.

Yes, Miley Cyrus is hosting and there will be a delay just in case she does something a little cuckoo. There's also the unpredictable fashion we can't wait to see on the red carpet.

But behind all of the shock and awe, some of the most talented musicians in the industry will be recognized for their skills on and off the stage. Take a look at five big moments we can't wait to see tonight from Downtown Los Angeles.