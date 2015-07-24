Miley Cyrus' MTV VMAs Promo Is Smokin' Hot: Watch!

Miley Cyrus is smokin' hot—literally—in MTV's new promo.

Days after it was announced that the 22-year-old pop star will host the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, the network released a video of Cyrus baring her midriff and posing with her mouth agape as smoke fills the room.

The singer, who won Video of the Year for "Wrecking Ball" in 2014, announced that she'd been tapped to host the show via Instagram Monday. Cyrus dressed as an alien and held a sandwich board that read "MTV WON'T LET ME PERFORM" on one side and "SO I'M HOSTING THIS YEAR'S VMAS" on the other.

Performers for this year's show have yet to be announced.

Cyrus was 15 when she attended her first MTV VMAs in 2008, where she was up for Best New Artist with Katy Perry, Jordin Sparks and Taylor Swift; the pop stars lost to Tokio Hotel for "Ready, Set, Go!" Five years later, Cyrus gave the most memorable performance of her career to date when she sang "We Can't Stop" with giant teddy bears before she twerked on Robin Thicke and sang "Blurred Lines."

Last year, the provocative pop star offered up her Video of the Year acceptance speech time to her date, Jesse Helt, who opened viewers eyes to the plight of homeless youth in L.A. That moment inspired Cyrus to create the Happy Hippie Foundation, which offers support services, education and job opportunities.