"Many are taking me to task for not defending Amandla Stenberg who I now know is a 16 year old black actress known for her work in the Hunger Games who has spoken out quite eloquently on the topic of cultural appropriation," Cox also wrote. "In researching Amandla's work and words, I was very impressed with a video I saw from her on cultural appropriation where she chronicled a recent history of cultural appropriation and black hair specifically...Far too often culture is appropriated without an understanding of the history and hardships from which that culture emerges. How do we lovingly make people aware of that history and the potential affects of cultural appropriation that further marginalize and stigmatize those already the most adversely affected by systems that disadvantage certain experiences, bodies and identities over others? These are points Amandla makes beautifully in her video."

As for what started the Kylie-Amandla debate, Stenberg wrote on Kylie's cornrows pic in response to another commenter: "when you appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter."

The next commenter was Kylie, who wrote, "@amandlastenberg Mad if I don't, Mad if I do.... Go hang w Jaden or something." (Kylie's close pal Jaden Smith took Amandla to prom this past spring.)

