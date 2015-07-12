Not everyone was a fan of Kylie Jenner's cornrows.

The 17-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram on Saturday a photo of herself sporting the hairstyle, generating more than 1.2 million likes and more than 109,000 comments. Oh, and a racially charged debate about cornrows.

One of her critics may have been Amandla Stenberg, the 16-year-old actress who played Rue in The Hunger Games. A screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram exchange between the two is being circulated online. Reps for the stars had no immediate comments.

"When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," Stenberg was quoted as saying.

Kylie, who often changes her hair and recently sported blue hair extensions from her own line, reportedly replied, "Mad if I do...mad if I don't. Go hang w Jaden or something."

She is referring to mutual pal Jaden Smith, a friend of the Kardashian and Jenner family who took Amandla to her high school prom in May.

Stenberg had earlier this year recorded a video titled "Don't Cash Crop My Cornrows."