Kylie Jenner Sports Cornrows, Sparks Racially Charged Debate—Was Amandla Stenberg One of Her Critics?

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 12, 2015 3:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Not everyone was a fan of Kylie Jenner's cornrows.

The 17-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram on Saturday a photo of herself sporting the hairstyle, generating more than 1.2 million likes and more than 109,000 comments. Oh, and a racially charged debate about cornrows.

One of her critics may have been Amandla Stenberg, the 16-year-old actress who played Rue in The Hunger Games. A screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram exchange between the two is being circulated online. Reps for the stars had no immediate comments.

"When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," Stenberg was quoted as saying.

Kylie, who often changes her hair and recently sported blue hair extensions from her own line, reportedly replied, "Mad if I do...mad if I don't. Go hang w Jaden or something."

She is referring to mutual pal Jaden Smith, a friend of the Kardashian and Jenner family who took Amandla to her high school prom in May.

Stenberg had earlier this year recorded a video titled "Don't Cash Crop My Cornrows."

REWIND: Kendall Jenner gets cornrows while Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in cutouts

Jaden Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Twitter

Twitter

Kylie's post also generated micro-debates between users, who referenced both stars and posted comments such as:

"Ima make this clear, anyone NOT of African descent trying to pull off African culture is appropriating it. Point blank."

"You do realize there are a lot of 'white' people that wear weave & extensions right?"

"It DOES affect lives because it's offensive and it's not her culture..."

"Cultural appropriation at its finest. Bless Amandla for preaching."

Many people were unbothered by Kylie's look. Some liked it.

"I have no issue with her hairstyle," a user wrote. "I find this so funny that it's a big deal lol."

"You look amazing," another person said. "Love the braids. You look good in them!"

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner's best looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Kylie Jenner , Jaden Smith , Fashion , Politics , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Looks, Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg’s Best Looks

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

Celeb's Best Street Style

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning Royals in Polka Dots

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Shopping With the Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.