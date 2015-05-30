Jaden Smith Goes to Prom With The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg, Wears a Dress—See the Photos!

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 30, 2015 3:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jaden Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Instagram

Instagram

Jaden Smith is all about prom season...and making fashion statements.

Actress Amandla Stenberg, 16, who played Rue in The Hunger Games brought the 16-year-old actor and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to her high school prom.

She shared on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself in a shining bronze dress, standing next to Jaden, who sports a black blazer over what appears to be a long, black and cream color block over-the-knee shift dress, paired with black skinny pants, sneakers and a white and gold fingerless glove on one hand.

"Prom," Stenberg tweeted.

PHOTO: Jaden Smith wore his Batman costume to prom because living

Jaden Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Twitter

Twitter

Jaden, who has been spotted in public wearing a dress before, had also attended another prom earlier this month. There, he also made a bold fashion statement—he sported a white Batman costume.

Amandla also shared more Instagram photos of the two, including one showing Jaden smelling his white rose and baby's breath boutonnière.

"Gentleman," Stenberg wrote."

gentleman

A photo posted by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on

??

A photo posted by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on

PHOTOS: Stars' prom & homecoming pics

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jaden Smith , , Fashion , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Looks, Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg’s Best Looks

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

Celeb's Best Street Style

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning Royals in Polka Dots

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Shopping With the Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.