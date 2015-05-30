Jaden Smith is all about prom season...and making fashion statements.

Actress Amandla Stenberg, 16, who played Rue in The Hunger Games brought the 16-year-old actor and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to her high school prom.

She shared on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself in a shining bronze dress, standing next to Jaden, who sports a black blazer over what appears to be a long, black and cream color block over-the-knee shift dress, paired with black skinny pants, sneakers and a white and gold fingerless glove on one hand.

"Prom," Stenberg tweeted.