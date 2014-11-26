Noah Cyrus Explains Her 2014 AMAs Romper, Reveals Where She Almost Wore It First—Get the Scoop!

What inspired you to wear this look?

The black lace made it dressy enough for the event, but I liked the romper because it [was] more casual and comfortable. I kept the shoes and bag simple since my fun hair extensions were my standout accessory!

Were you surprised by all the attention your AMAs outfit has gotten?

Yes! The next morning my friends were sending me articles about it and I was really shocked!

Who helped you put the look together?

I actually bought the outfit for the Teen Choice Awards and ended up not going. It's been in my closet since then. I found out last minute I was going to the AMAs, so I was glad I still had this and had never worn it!