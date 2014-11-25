Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Turns Heads With Long Extensions and Short Romper on AMAs Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to making fashion statements on the red carpet.
So it should come as no surprise that younger sister Noah Cyrus made some noise Sunday night while appearing at the 2014 American Music Awards.
The 14-year-old rocked a rather mature look, which featured a black lace romper, matching heels and some major hair extensions.
"Obviously I was wearing super long extensions," she shared on Twitter. "Everybody knows it it's a fact kiss kiss."
It's quite the different look from what Noah wore just one year ago at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.
Joined by her older sister and dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, the young teenager opted for shorts, a black T-shirt and a casual gray jacket.
Looks like someone has developed a love for fashion in recent months.
For those wondering where Miley was at Sunday night's big awards show, it looks like she was taking it easy after a successful birthday party.
Joined by boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, the "Party in the U.S.A." crooner celebrated turning 22 with an enormous pizza cake, a mechanical penis ride and much more.
"Everyone had a great time," a source told E! News. "It was a fun and relaxed and it was quite a spectacle. Nothing less than what you would expect from a party with Miley."