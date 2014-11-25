2015 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations Announced! Birdman, and Selma Lead the Pack

The 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations are here!

Birdman, the Michael Keaton-starring drama about an aging, washed-up actor, leads the pack with a whopping six nominations, including Best Director, Best Feature, Best Male Lead and more. Selma, Nightcrawler and Boyhood follow with five nominations each.

As for which Hollywood actors scored Indie Spirit noms this year, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Marion Cotillard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton are all up for awards.

Here's a complete list of the nominees for the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards (and the awards will be given on Feb. 21):

Best Feature

• Birdman
• Boyhood
• Love Is Strange
• Selma
• Whiplash

Best Director

• Damien Chazelle, Whiplash 
• Ava DuVernay, Selma 
• Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman 
• Richard Linklater, Boyhood 
• David Zellner, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter

Best Screenplay

Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Big Eyes
J.C. Chandor, A Most Violent Year
Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler
Jim Jarmusch, Only Lovers Left Alive
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, Love is Strange

Best First Feature

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Dear White People
Nightcrawler
Obvious Child
She's Lost Control

Best First Screenplay

Desiree Akhavan, Appropriate Behavior 
Sara Colangelo, Little Accidents 
Justin Lader, The One I Love 
Anja Marquardt, She's Lost Control 
Justin Simien, Dear White People

John Cassavetes Award

Blue Ruin
It Felt Like Love
Land Ho!
Man From Reno
Test

Best Female Lead

Marion Cotillard, The Immigrant
Rinko Kikuchi, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Jenny Slate, Obvious Child
Tilda Swinton, Only Lovers Left Alive

Best Male Lead

André Benjamin, Jimi: All Is By My Side
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler
Michael Keaton, Birdman
John Lithgow, Love is Strange
David Oyelowo, Selma

Best Supporting Female

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year
Carmen Ejogo, Selma
Andrea Suarez Paz, Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
Emma Stone, Birdman

Best Supporting Male

Riz Ahmed, Nightcrawler
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Alfred Molina, Love is Strange
Edward Norton, Birdman
J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Best Cinematography

Darius Khondji, The Immigrant
Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman
Sean Porter, It Felt Like Love
Lyle Vincent, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Bradford Young, Selma

Best Editing

Sandra Adair, Boyhood
Tom Cross, Whiplash
John Gilroy, Nightcrawler
Ron Patane, A Most Violent Year
Adam Wingard, The Guest

Best Documentary

20,000 Days on Earth
CITIZENFOUR
Stray Dog
The Salt of the Earth
Virunga

Robert Altman Award:

Inherent Vice

