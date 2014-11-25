2015 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations Announced! Birdman, and Selma Lead the Pack

The 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations are here!

Birdman, the Michael Keaton-starring drama about an aging, washed-up actor, leads the pack with a whopping six nominations, including Best Director, Best Feature, Best Male Lead and more. Selma, Nightcrawler and Boyhood follow with five nominations each.

As for which Hollywood actors scored Indie Spirit noms this year, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Marion Cotillard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton are all up for awards.

Here's a complete list of the nominees for the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards (and the awards will be given on Feb. 21):

Best Feature

• Birdman

• Boyhood

• Love Is Strange

• Selma

• Whiplash

Best Director

• Damien Chazelle, Whiplash

• Ava DuVernay, Selma

• Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman

• Richard Linklater, Boyhood

• David Zellner, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter