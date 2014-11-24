Christina Milian Leaves Little to the Imagination During Sexy Performance With Lil Wayne

Was it just us, or did Christina Milian turn up the heat at the 2014 American Music Awards?

After teasing fans about her "hot" performance, the singer appeared onstage Sunday night to perform "Start a Fire" with Lil Wayne.

Wearing a revealing crop top and red skirt that left little to the imagination, Milian showed off her killer vocals (and impressive figure) in her first award show performance in the United States. She also demonstrated some killer dance moves thanks to Casper Smart.

"Wayne is premiering his single and there's a lot that falls on this because his album is about to come out, the world is going to hear his single for the first time," she shared with E! News just a few days beforehand. "I have the honor of being on the record, and actually brought the record to him which is really cool."