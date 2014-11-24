Jessie J Booty Shakes With Khloé Kardashian and Taylor Swift During AMA Performance of "Bang Bang"—Watch!

Party up in here!

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj turned up the energy (and woke up the audience) at the American Music Awards when they took the stage to perform their smash hit "Bang Bang!"

The British beauty certainly banged into the room when she made her grand entrance through the aisle in a tight, gold bodysuit. While belting out the lyrics, the songstress also showcased some sexy dance moves, grinding with Khloé Kardashian and Taylor Swift. The E! reality star even gave Jessie a little smack on the booty!

Crowd favorite of the night Frankie Grande also couldn't resist moving to the catchy beat as he supported his little sis on stage!