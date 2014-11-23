Jessie J Previews Her American Music Awards Performance With Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

Who's ready to sing and dance tonight?!
The 2014 American Music Awards are almost here and the amount of performances we can't wait to see is endless. There is, however, one in particular that may prove to be a step above the rest.
A group performance of "Bang Bang" featuring Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj is high on our list of must-see moments at tonight's show.
So what can we expect? Turns out Casper Smart has a vision for the star-studded spectacle.
"I'm meeting Casper who is doing all the staging," Jessie J revealed to E! News exclusively. "The color choice is gold because it's really hard to find gold clothes."
But will there be killer dance moves? A wardrobe malfunction? A surprise guest? Unfortunately, the singer is keeping coy. What she can reveal is the group will be even better than their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
"It feels good," she admitted. "We've done the VMAs. We've had the time to get to know the song, all three of us."
One Direction, Fergie, Lorde, Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea are just some of the other artists also expected to wow the crowd. Taylor Swift is slated to open the show on ABC at 8 p.m.
While Jessie J is loving the success of "Bang Bang," she also can't help but be proud of her new album Sweet Talker which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard.
She credits the disc's success partly because of how personal it is.
"I feel like it's the right time. People are really starting to appreciate real singers again," she explained. "On this album, I personally don't hold back. This is how I sing. It's not soft. It's not cute."
She added, "I think because I was confident in it, people understood it."
We know Jessie J has proven time and time again that she can sing. But can she dance to her own music using Just Dance 2015? Watch the singer strut her stuff with Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins in the hilarious video above.
