Jessie J Previews Her American Music Awards Performance With Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

Who's ready to sing and dance tonight?!

The 2014 American Music Awards are almost here and the amount of performances we can't wait to see is endless. There is, however, one in particular that may prove to be a step above the rest.

A group performance of "Bang Bang" featuring Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj is high on our list of must-see moments at tonight's show.

So what can we expect? Turns out Casper Smart has a vision for the star-studded spectacle.

"I'm meeting Casper who is doing all the staging," Jessie J revealed to E! News exclusively. "The color choice is gold because it's really hard to find gold clothes."