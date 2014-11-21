Are the Kardashians Really Not Doing a Christmas Card? Find Out What Kris Jenner Has to Say!

Related : Are the Kardashians Really Not Doing a Christmas Card?

Don't rule out a Kardashian Christmas card just yet!

Kim Kardashian previously revealed in a Glamour U.K. interview that her famous family would not be doing their annual, over-the-top holiday card this year.

But Kris Jenner says it may still be a possibility!

"I don't know yet," the reality star told E! News at the New York Ball. "We haven't decided. I've got to get home tomorrow, and we'll figure it out." At least there is still a little bit of hope!