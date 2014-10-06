What's It Like to Film a Sex Scene? Watch Brooklyn Decker and Patrick Wilson's Behind-the-Scenes Footage and Find Out!

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Mon., Oct. 6, 2014 3:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Strectch, Brooklyn Decker, Patrick Wilson

Stretch/YouTube

Imagine having to pretend to do the no-pants dance in front of a camera while a number of strangers watch your every move. So awkward, right?!

Chances are there have been moments when you've watched two actors get it on in a movie and wondered what it's like to portray what is usually an intimate moment in front of a bunch of people they don't know—and now, you don't have to wonder anymore.

Director Joe Carnahan released a new behind-the-scenes clip of Brooklyn Decker and Patrick Wilson having (fake) sex with each other in their upcoming film Stretch, due out on iTunes and Amazon on Oct. 7, to give movie watchers an idea of what really goes down when two stars get down in front of cameras.

And yes, it does get a little awkward.

LOOK: Katherine Heigl poses topless in bed with crewmates for funny photo

"No, no, you're fine, you're good. I was just lifting...it," Decker tells her co-star in between giggles. He couldn't help but smirk back, and as the two prepare to illustrate a fake sexual encounter, someone from the crew sprays Wilson's back with water to create the vision of sweat from their passionate love-making. Oh la la.

Once the laughs were out of their systems, Carnahan yelled action and they started going at it...for about 10 seconds and then it was over.

"Nice, that was great," Carnahan yelled. "Do another one like that and we got it, I swear to God," he continued before adding some positive words of encouragement, "That was a lot of f--king. Great f--king."

Stretch is a comedy thriller which tells the story of a chauffeur (Wilson) in need of a some serious cash to pay off his bookie, and therefore ends up agreeing to take kooky billionaire (Chris Pine) around for a night of general insanity. The film also features Ed Helms, Jessica Alba and Norman Reedus

PHOTOS: Stars' topless Instagrams

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brooklyn Decker , Patrick Wilson , Sex , Movies , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.