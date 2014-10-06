Imagine having to pretend to do the no-pants dance in front of a camera while a number of strangers watch your every move. So awkward, right?!

Chances are there have been moments when you've watched two actors get it on in a movie and wondered what it's like to portray what is usually an intimate moment in front of a bunch of people they don't know—and now, you don't have to wonder anymore.

Director Joe Carnahan released a new behind-the-scenes clip of Brooklyn Decker and Patrick Wilson having (fake) sex with each other in their upcoming film Stretch, due out on iTunes and Amazon on Oct. 7, to give movie watchers an idea of what really goes down when two stars get down in front of cameras.

And yes, it does get a little awkward.