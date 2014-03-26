Anna Kendrick "Would Make a Very Funny North" in SNL Spoof of Kimye's Vogue Spread

by Rebecca Macatee & Katie Rhames | Wed., Mar. 26, 2014 12:36 PM

Anna Kendrick is many things: a Twilight alum, Ryan Gosling superfan and an Oscar nominee.

But on April 5, the Pitch Perfect 2 star will host Saturday Night Live for the very first time! E! News caught up with Anna at the Hive With Heart Campaign she co-hosted with Burt's Bees Tuesday.  She shared her thoughts on some potential SNL skits—inlcuding a possible spoof of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Vogue cover!

"I need to work on my impressions," the 28-year-old said, "and work on my Kanye!" Anna thinks she "would make a very funny North," too.

PHOTO: LOL! Kendall and Kylie spoof Kim and Kanye's Vogue cover

When she really got to thinking about a Kimye parody, though, she burst into an uncontrollable giggle fit, exclaiming, "I don't know what's happening! I'm so scared!"

It seems that Anna's game to play Kim, Yeezy or baby Nori, but that didn't stop her from taking a playful little dig at the Kardashian-West gang. Watch the clip above to find out which family member she jokingly refers to as a "trollop"!

For more of Anna's interview, tune in to E! News Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

