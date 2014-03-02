by Jordana Ossad | Sun., Mar. 2, 2014 10:15 AM
Do we hear wedding bells for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?
Ever since the superstar couple announced their engagement in April 2012, there's been widespread speculation about when they will tie the knot.
The beautiful pair was asked just that as they were spotted signing autographs as they exited the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica.
"I'm sorry I can't," the 38-year-old responded with a smile after a reporter questioned Jolie about a possible wedding in Paris.
The 12 Years a Slave actor and producer was asked the same question and didn't divulge any information about their impending nuptials. A quick "sssh", with his finger over his mouth, to be exact.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The coy lovebirds wrapped their arms around each other as they walked to their car, and Pitt helped Jolie as she tripped over her frock.
After 12 Years a Slave took home Best Feature (and a ton of other honors) at the beachside awards show Saturday afternoon, the Oscar-winning actress told E! News exclusively, "I'm very proud of him. I am always very proud of him."
Continuing their coordinating outfits at awards shows trend, Jolie and Pitt wore matching black ensembles, with the mom-of-six dazzling in a long-sleeve black dress and the actor rocking a black suede blazer, black pants and a black V-neck shirt.
