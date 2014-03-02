Do we hear wedding bells for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

Ever since the superstar couple announced their engagement in April 2012, there's been widespread speculation about when they will tie the knot.

The beautiful pair was asked just that as they were spotted signing autographs as they exited the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica.

"I'm sorry I can't," the 38-year-old responded with a smile after a reporter questioned Jolie about a possible wedding in Paris.

The 12 Years a Slave actor and producer was asked the same question and didn't divulge any information about their impending nuptials. A quick "sssh", with his finger over his mouth, to be exact.