Kelly Clarkson singing songs from The Sound of Music is definitely one of our favorite things. But does she do it better than Carrie Underwood?

The American Idol veterans are going head-to-head with two takes on the classic track "My Favorite Things." Yep, it's Kelly vs. Carrie and this battle is way better than cream-colored ponies.

Viewers will recall Underwood sang the song with Private Practice star Audra McDonald during NBC's The Sound of Music Live! on Dec. 5. Clarkson recently had her own NBC Christmas special, Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Tale, and her holiday album, Wrapped In Red, features her upbeat take the song.