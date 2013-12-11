You know all those actresses who have famously shed lots of weight to transform their body shape?

Well, Queen Latifah is proud to admit she isn't one of them!

The 43-year-old recently opened up in the January 2014 issue of Good Housekeeping magazine about her refusal to give up her plus-size figure.

"I was not born a size 2," she told the glossy. "I'm not skinny, period."

And in an industry where curvy gals are often praised for ditching their full figures—and often land endorsement deals in the process—Queen Latifah has instead decided to embrace her natural shape by "accentuating the positive and eliminating as much negative as possible."