Christina Aguilera's "Say Something" Collaboration With A Great Big World: How Did It Happen?

Life for A Great Big World (aka, the musical duo of Ian Axel and Chad Vaccarino) is moving at warp speed.

Their collaboration with Christina Aguilera on "Say Something" has, quite simply, completely changed their careers.

Xtina first heard the song while watching So You Think You Can Dance. "And then we got a call and were in L.A. like a week later recording with her," Vaccarino said as he and Axel walked the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Not long after that, they were performing the ballad with Xtina on The Voice. "We were touring and we canceled some shows to make it happen," Axel said. "Everything was happening so fast."