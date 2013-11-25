Christina Aguilera's American Music Awards Makeover Pictures: What a Difference a Year Makes!

Christina Aguilera has done herself proud. When the singer walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2012, she slightly missed the mark in a purple Pamela Roland dress that hugged her curves in all the wrong places. Wearing a blond bob wig with bangs, the too-tanned star completed her look with Jimmy Choo platform pumps, Neil Lane jewels and a Judith Leiber bag.

Her look didn't improve much when she wore a longer wig—plus fishnet tights and a corset by Blonds New York—when she took the stage later that night. The 32-year-old sang a medley of songs, including "Lotus (Intro)," "Army of Me" and "Let There Be Love." She also joined Pitbull later in the show to perform their hit duet, "Feel This Moment."