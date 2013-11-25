Miley Cyrus Performs in a Cat Lady Bathing Suit at the 2013 AMAs

Our first thought when we saw Miley Cyrus in her AMAs performance outfit wasn't why isn't she wearing any clothes? or still with the tongue out thing?? or even, what in god's name are those accessories?? It was, is Hannah Montana wearing a cat lady bathing suit?!

There's no two ways about it. This top and bottom may be more high cut than a typical feline-loving female would wear (or at least it's way too sexy for our own Aunt Edna), but this is swimwear fit for someone who lives with three or more furballs.