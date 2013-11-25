Miley Cyrus Performs in a Cat Lady Bathing Suit at the 2013 AMAs

Our first thought when we saw Miley Cyrus in her AMAs performance outfit wasn't why isn't she wearing any clothes? or still with the tongue out thing?? or even, what in god's name are those accessories?? It was, is Hannah Montana wearing a cat lady bathing suit?!
There's no two ways about it. This top and bottom may be more high cut than a typical feline-loving female would wear (or at least it's way too sexy for our own Aunt Edna), but this is swimwear fit for someone who lives with three or more furballs.
Naturally, we can't stop wondering if designer Markus Lupfer is a secret cat-lover. Chances are the We Can't Stop singer made a special request for this print because she performed with a giant lip-synching cat video, but either way, we see this ill-fitting, totally bizarre performance look as a golden fashion opportunity. Can you imagine how many real cat ladies would buy this bathing suit if it were a one piece? Miley, and or Markus, should really get on that.
In the meantime, we'd like to place a moratorium on celebrities performing at musical award shows in their underwear. It's just got to stop.
