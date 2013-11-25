Ariana Grande Meets Up With Boyfriend Nathan Sykes After 2013 American Music Awards—See the Pics!

It was a big night for Ariana Grande.
The 20-year-old singer gave an impressive performance during the 2013 American Music Awards and even earned the trophy for Best New Artist.
Shortly after accepting the award, the singer took to Twitter to share how grateful she was for the support of her fans.
"That was the most nerve wracking thing ever and I haven't had access to my phone all day but hi y'allllll love u," she wrote.
And once the awards show was through, Grande met up with her boyfriend, The Wanted's Nathan Sykes, for a late-night rendezvous.
The two were seen leaving their hotel room late in the evening in order to catch a flight out of LAX.
And like a true pop diva-in-training, the "Tattooed Heart" singer stepped off the plane in New York City with impeccable airport style.
Dressed in thigh-high boots, a plaid cape and cozy looking sweater, Grande strutted her stuff throughout the terminal as her mother (who lugged all of her Louis Vuitton luggage) and Sykes trailed behind.
But it looks like she was still reeling from the spectacular evening Monday morning.
She tweeted, "dude .................... tonight was the coolest. can't get over it. thank you again #AMAs and my precious precious fans."