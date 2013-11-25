Rihanna Rocks Strapless Bra Top and See-Through Skirt for 2013 American Music Awards

When you've got a bod like Rihanna, you don't need a top! Right?
The gorgeous singer was dressed to the nines at the 2013 American Music Awards in a sparkly black bra top and see-through skirt.
The ensemble repped a few of this season's biggest trends: crop tops and lace galore.
The "What Now" singer also opted for a wrap-around hairstyle, with barrettes holding her coif in place.
And it wouldn't be a red carpet RiRi moment without some seriously dramatic jewels.
The 25-year-old accessorized her killer look with stacks on stacks on stacks of blinged out bracelets around both wrists, a diamond chocker, and two punk rock-inspired ear cuffs.
You just can't have enough jewelry, girl!
The singer is no stranger to causing a stir with her risqué outfits or Instagram pics.
In fact, she's been known to take a few bikini selfies in her day. And by a few, we mean plenty.
But it's not just her poolside fashion sense that pushes boundaries.
RiRi has a long list of music videos to photo shoots that help her live up to her bad girl reputation.
What do you think of her sexy AMAs look? Sound off in the comments section below!
PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!