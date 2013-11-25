Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Miley Cyrus Shows Skin in Plunging White Suit at 2013 American Music Awards

Singer looks very tame on the red carpet

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013 1:49 AMTags
FashionTrendsMiley CyrusAmerican Music Awards
Miley Cyrus, 2013 American Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty Images

Apparently Miley Cyrus can be tamed.

At tonight's 2013 American Music Awards the singer ditched the crop tops and onesies and instead went for a much more subdued style: a simple white Versace paintsuit.

Okay, we didn't say the look was boring though. The singer upped her sexiness by wearing the tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath. Meaning, she flaunted lots of skin thanks to the plunging top, which also featured extra large safety pins on the sides.

Perhaps, celebrating the big 21—the pop star's birthday was on the day before—has left her a bit tired. Gone were her wild red carpet antics and tongue-wagging ways. In fact, the singer barely flashed a grin while posing for photos.

Or maybe—and we this is the more likely explanation—she was just saving her excitement for tonight's big performance and after party. Only time will tell, but we definitely don't think we've seen the last of Miley's wild side.

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

4

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over