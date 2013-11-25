Miley Cyrus Shows Skin in Plunging White Suit at 2013 American Music Awards

Apparently Miley Cyrus can be tamed.

At tonight's 2013 American Music Awards the singer ditched the crop tops and onesies and instead went for a much more subdued style: a simple white Versace paintsuit.

Okay, we didn't say the look was boring though. The singer upped her sexiness by wearing the tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath. Meaning, she flaunted lots of skin thanks to the plunging top, which also featured extra large safety pins on the sides.

Perhaps, celebrating the big 21—the pop star's birthday was on the day before—has left her a bit tired. Gone were her wild red carpet antics and tongue-wagging ways. In fact, the singer barely flashed a grin while posing for photos.

Or maybe—and we this is the more likely explanation—she was just saving her excitement for tonight's big performance and after party. Only time will tell, but we definitely don't think we've seen the last of Miley's wild side.