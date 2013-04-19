To make sure you're being your best couch-potato self and to expand your TV experience, we're highlighting the best shows on TV you're not currently watching.

Love James Bond, but wish he was, you know, funnier? Are you so obsessed with secret agents that you are desperate to see the inner workings of a spy agency? Do you just love good comedy writing? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, then you should—nay, need to be watching Archer on FX.

If you've been putting it off because it's animated and you're not into that kind of thing, that you are sorely missing out on one of the funniest television shows on the air right now. And the cast is so on the money, they should be called George Washington: Bob's Burgers H. Jon Benjamin, Arrested Development's Jessica Walters and Judy Greer, Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell and comedy superwoman Aisha Tyler.