PDA of the Day: John Travolta and Kelly Preston Steal a Smooch at Savages Premiere

Aw, how cute are they?!
John Travolta, Kelly PrestonKevin Winter/Getty Images

This is a refreshing change of scenery.

After seeing John Travolta's name associated with various lawsuits lately, it was nice to see the actor looking happy out on the red carpet for the Savages premiere alongside wife Kelly Preston.

And the duo weren't shy about showing off their love.

The coordinating couple, matching Kelly's dark-purple metallic-lace David Meister sheath dress, (how cute!) posed for cameras while Travolta laid a big one on Preston's lips.

Kelly and John arrived several minutes before the film's screening but paused for pics for fans. They skipped doing any interviews but were all smiles as they walked down the carpet and into the theater hand-in-hand.

We've seen Travolta out and about recently, but this is the first (photographed) public outing for the twosome together since the actor's latest legal woes, and we're glad to see them looking happy.

Savages also stars Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch, Salma Hayek and Benecio Del Toro and hits theaters July 6.

